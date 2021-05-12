Nurse And 2 Lab Technicians Arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Shardol For Black-Marketing of Remdesivir:

Madhya Pradesh: A nurse & 2 lab technicians of a medical college in Shahdol arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir injections “We also arrested a pharmacy store owner. Six injections, mobile phones & over Rs 6 lakhs cash recovered from their possession," said police(11.05) pic.twitter.com/i7U81xeBS2 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)