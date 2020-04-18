Tamil Nadu: Crime Rate in Chennai Falls Sharply by 71% Since Start of Coronavirus Lockdown

Crime (Representational Image|IANS)

Chennai, April 18: The novel coronavirus lockdown has led to a drastic drop in crime cases in Tamil Nadu's Chennai by 71 percent. According to data released by police, there is a drop of 79 percent in the crimes like murders, burglary and theft in the March 25 to April 15 period, compared with the crime rate during February 25 to March 15 period, Times of India reported.

According to the report, the number of murders, burglaries, thefts have been reduced by 44 percent, 75 percent and 81 percent respectively. The number of house break-ins has come down by 59 percent when compared to February 25-March 15 period.

“From an average of eight chain snatchings per day, it has come down to one. No grave theft was reported and a big drop was seen in house break-in cases,” a senior police officer told The Hindu. Similarly, traffic-related cases have also come down. The numbers of deaths have been reduced by 75 percent, while the severe injury cases are down by 82 percent.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24 to contain COVID-19 in India. On April 14, PM Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3, while Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced extension till April 30.