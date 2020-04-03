42 Pc Drop in Crime Rate Since Mar 15, Nearly 2,000 Cases Registered: Police

New Delhi, April 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered nearly 2,000 cases including that of robbery, motor vehicle theft and other crimes since March 15, a drop of 42 per cent as compared to the same period last year, police said on Friday.

According to data shared by police, a total of 1,971 cases have been registered since March 15 to 31 as against 3,415 cases during the same period last year.

Out of these, 53 cases of robbery, 181 cases of snatching, 27 cases under sections of grievous hurt, 55 cases of burglary, 1,243 cases of motor vehicle theft, 66 case of house theft, 72 cases under sections of outraging modesty of women, 150 cases of kidnapping, while 112 cases of accidents with no casualties were reported.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days to control the spread of COVID-19.

