The coronavirus cases in US passed 700,000, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University. With the highest number of cases and deaths of any country in the world, the US had recorded 700,282 cases of COVID-19 and 36,773 deaths so far. 20 Navy personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 at a naval base in Mumbai. The first case was reported on April 7 at the INS Angre base there. All other persons who came in contact with these affected personnel have also been tested: Navy officials.

New Delhi, April 18: The coronavirus tally in India touched a total of 13835 cases till Friday. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also informed that a total of 3,35,123 samples, taken from 3,18,449 individuals, were tested for coronavirus till Friday evening. It said the number of samples are higher as many suspected patients are tested more than once. "At least 14,098 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India," the ICMR said in a statement.

In Madhya Pradesh, 50 Ola ambulance services have been started from today in Indore. Its main objective is to shift patients from green hospitals to yellow hospitals after screening. CEO of Indore Development Authority said the authorities have also set up a control room. In West Bengal, a couple tied the knot wearing masks in Kharagpur on Friday, in wake of COVID-19 outbreak. The couple donated Rs 31,000 to a local organization that distributes food among the needy amid lockdown.

In the US, President Donald Trump announced $19 billion relief for farmers amid the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 cases in US Surpassed 700,000 while the death toll jumped to 36,773, Says Johns Hopkins report.