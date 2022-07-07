Chennai, July 7: In a shocking incident, a woman in Chennai allegedly killed her husband by strangulating him on Sunday. The woman, K Vijaya (36), was arrested on Wednesday, reported TOI.

As per the reports, the deceased, S Kumar (49), used to work as a daily wage labourer and used to assault his wife. On the fateful day, he came home in an inebriated state and started assaulting Vijaya. Following this, the woman pushed him down and strangled him with a towel, killing him. The woman later informed cops and told them that he had come home drunk, fell down, and died due to a heart attack. Madhya Pradesh: 8 Months On, Woman Held for Husband’s Murder in Satna.

The police sent the body for an autopsy which revealed strangulation marks on his neck. Based on the information, cops interrogated Vijaya, who then confessed to her crime.

