Chennai, Oct 15: All the 67 students of a Corporation middle school in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu who were admitted to a government hospital in Hosur are recuperating, hospital authorities said on Saturday.

Around 100 students complained of uneasiness after a suspected gas leak from a septic tank on the school premises on Friday afternoon. The children, according to hospital authorities, developed nausea and vomiting. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Takes Note of Anakapelle Gas Leak, Orders Safety Audit in All Industries.

Of them, 67 students who showed serious symptoms of vomiting and nausea were admitted to the Hosur government hospital and administered IV fluids and medication.

Hospital authorities, and Pollution Control board officials are ascertaining the reason for the children developing uneasiness. Blood and vomit samples are being tested to find out the reason. Uttar Pradesh: One Killed, Four Injured As Three-Storeyed Building Collapses in Aligarh.

Krishnagiri district collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy told mediapersons that the children are recuperating at Hosur government hospital.

