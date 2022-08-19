Chennai, Aug 19: The Tamil Nadu government is to bring in full-proof and legally tenable legislation to regulate online games, including online rummy.

The state government has already taken inputs from members of the public, including students, parents, youth, psychologists, social activists, think tanks, carrier councillors and online gaming producers on the proposed legislation to be mooted in order to regulate online games. GST Council Meet 2022: Online Gaming Is Gambling Like Casinos, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

It is to be noted that 20 people have committed suicide in the state during the past three years after losing money by playing online games. Sources in the government told IANS that the onus will not be on banning online games, but instead a mechanism will be developed to control them. The state is planning to regulate the companies which are into online games and also use social pressure against those who are becoming addicted to playing these online games. PUBG Game Turns Fatal in Andhra Pradesh, 16-Year-Old Boy Kills Self in Krishna District After Friends Mock Him Over Defeat in Online Game

Online gaming companies, according to officials with the government, have said that more than 70 per cent of online games are for entertainment and only 10 to 15 per cent charge minor stakes, and only a 15 per cent have involvement in major stakes.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently held a high-level meeting, which included state law minister S. Reghupathy, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Home Secretary K. Phanindra Reddy, DGP C. Sylendra Babu, Law Secretary B. Karthikeyan and Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.

Meanwhile, the PMK, the political arm of the powerful Vanniyar community, called upon the government to effect a total ban on online gambling which was leading to the death of several people.

The PMK has been at the forefront of agitations against the online games and party state president and former Union Minister, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss had met the Chief Minister, and demanded a ban on the online games.

