Tamil Nadu Reports Sharpest Single-Day Spike in COVID-19 Cases After 203 People Test Positive For Coronavirus, Death Toll Jumps to 28

Chennai, May 1: Tamil Nadu on Friday reported the sharpest single-day spike in coronavirus cases. In the southern state of India, 203 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported on May 1, taking the total number of coronavirus patients to 2,526. The death toll also rose to 28 in Tamil Nadu after a 98-year-old man died in Chennai. India Reports Biggest Single-Day Jump in Coronavirus Death Toll, Lockdown Extended Till May 17 as COVID-19 Count Reaches 35,365.

According to a report published in India Today, out of the 203 cases which were reported on May 1, 176 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Chennai. The capital city alone has 1,082 cases. The Tamil Nadu government also appointed Dr J Radhakrishnan as the special nodal officer for Greater Chennai to prevent the further of the disease. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Here:

Statement of Tamil Nadu Health Minister:

Five major COVID-19 clusters have been identified in the city. Vika Nagar and Koyambedu are the latest areas to have been added to this list of clusters, reported the media house. At least 233 barricaded containment areas have been identified by the Greater Chennai Corporation. Twelves districts of Tamil Nadu are currently listed as red zone areas by the Centre. The state has one green zone district, while 24 are in the orange zone.

Tamil has around 54 percent of the recovery rate. At least, 1258 patients have already recovered from coronavirus so far. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India increased to 35,365 on Friday. The country reported 1,755 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Since Thursday evening, 77 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus in the country, which the highest number of deaths reported in a single day. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, COVID-19 has claimed 1,152 lives until now.