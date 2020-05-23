Tamil Nadu: Salons, Beauty Parlours to Open from May 24 During Lockdown, Except in Chennai

A barber shop in India | Representative Image. (Photo Credit: PTI/File)

Chennai, May 23: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Saturday said barber shops and beauty parlours in all municipal areas barring areas falling under Greater Chennai Corporation can start functioning from May 24 onwards.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said barber shops and beauty parlours in all areas other than ones falling under the Greater Chennai Corporation will be allowed to open from Sunday onwards. Unisex Salon in Surat Restricts 'Walk-in' Entries, Equips Staff with PPE Kits.

He said that the shops should be sanitised five times a day and social distancing has to be maintained.

The barbers and others should wear masks and the customers too should wear masks, he said. Palaniswami said detailed guidelines will be announced. The shops will be open only between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.