Chennai, March 24: In a shocking incident in Tamil Nadu, a 31-year-old woman died after drowning in a swimming pool in the state. Police officials said that the alleged incident took place during a birthday party at a resort near Muttukadu on the East Coast Road (ECR). Another woman who was rescued from the same swimming pool while drowning is undergoing treatment.

According to a report in the Times of India, the deceased woman has been identified as Anu Sathya. As per the report, Anu Sathya booked the resort to celebrate her mother's birthday. For the birthday celebration, Sathya had invited a group of close friends and family members.

During the birthday celebration, a few people, including Anu Sathya and her friend Shailaja (29), went to the pool for a swim. After the incident came to light, police officials said that a few onlookers spotted Anu Sathya and Shailaja struggling while swimming. This is when two hotel employees jumped into the pool to rescue Sathya and Shailaja.

The hotel employees pulled the women out and immediately rushed them to a private hospital in Injambakkam. An official said that Anu Sathya was declared dead. On the other hand, her friend Shailaja who was also rescued is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The Kanathur police have registered a case in connection with the incident. Earlier in the month, the police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly trying to kill the 4-year-old son of his lover at Pattabiram. Police officials said that the accused thought the child was a hindrance to their relationship.

