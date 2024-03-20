Chennai, March 20: A 50-year-old woman was arrested by the police in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur for sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy, the police said. The woman was arrested on Tuesday evening. According to the police, the woman abused the five-year-old boy in a toilet in the school where she was working as a higher secondary school education coordinator. The boy was studying in the nursery section of the same school.

The police said that the accused woman took the boy to the toilet and assaulted him sexually. She then threatened the boy of dire consequences if he revealed the matter to anyone. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Private CBSE School Principal Sexually Abuse Two Girl Students in Villupuram; Arrested Under POCSO Act.

However, the boy narrated his ordeal to his elder brother, who was also studying in the same school. Later, the victim's elder brother informed the matter to his parents, who immediately lodged a complaint with the Kumbakonam All Women police station. Goa Shocker: Man Sexually Assaults School Girl, Arrested Under POCSO Act.

The police said that the woman was arrested and charged under various sections of the IPC, including the POCSO Act, and taken into judicial custody.

