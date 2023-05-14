Chennai, May 14: Three people died and 11 were hospitalised after allegedly drinking spurious liquor in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu. The incident took place at Ekkiyarkuppam fishing hamlet.

A group of people had consumed liquor brewed locally on Saturday evening during a function. Police said that those who consumed liquor started vomiting late night and three of them succumbed during the early hours of Sunday at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER). Punjab: Three Labourers Die After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Sangrur District, Investigation Underway.

The deceased were identified as Sankar (50), Suresh (60) and Daranivel (50). Fifteen others were also admitted to the same hospital on Saturday night and Sunday early morning.

Villupuram district police superintendent N. Sreenatha told IANS that the police have commenced an investigation immediately after they received complaints about people vomiting after consuming locally brewed liquor. Bihar Hooch Tragedy: CM Nitish Kumar, BJP Engage in Blame Game Over Death Due Spurious Liquor in Saran.

He said that a few people were detained and were being questioned in relation to the incident. Police have been conducting raids at a few villages in the Marakkanam area which is near Ekkiyarkuppam village where people died of alleged illicit brew.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2023 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).