Tata Sons has initiated a group-wide review of workplace conduct following serious allegations at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik. The move comes after complaints from multiple employees raised concerns over harassment and ethical violations at the facility.

The company has termed the issue a top priority, with senior leadership closely monitoring developments and directing immediate action across its businesses, according to the News18 report. TCS Nashik Row: HR Ignored Several Complaints, Claim Employees as S*xual Harassment Case Triggers Suspensions and Arrests.

Tata Sons Launches Group-Wide Workplace Conduct Review

Tata Sons has tasked its Chief Operating Officer, Aarti Subramaniam, with setting up a high-level internal committee to investigate the matter. The panel will examine the complaints in detail and assess whether there were lapses in addressing employee grievances.

Group companies have also been instructed to review their internal work environments to identify any similar concerns, in line with Tata’s stated zero-tolerance policy on misconduct. Who Is Nida Khan? HR Manager at TCS Nashik Arrested in S*xual Abuse and Religious Conversion Case.

TCS Nashik Case...

The case involves complaints by eight women employees at the Nashik facility, who have alleged sexual harassment and attempts at forced religious conversion. The allegations have prompted both internal and law enforcement investigations.

According to officials, nine FIRs have been registered against eight employees. Seven individuals have been arrested so far, while investigations are ongoing.

has described the allegations as “gravely concerning” and has called for a detailed probe to establish facts and accountability. He has also directed the TCS board to keep the holding company regularly updated. A board meeting is expected to review the progress of the investigation and initial findings.

The Tata Group said it has already initiated action against the accused employees and is cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies. Authorities have also urged other potential victims to come forward. The company has indicated that strict action will be taken against those found guilty, along with steps to strengthen internal processes and grievance redressal mechanisms.

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