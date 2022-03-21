Muzaffarnagar (UP), March 21, Scholars at the well-known Islamic seminary, Darul Uloom in Deoband, have said that they found 'nothing wrong' with teaching the 'Bhagvad Gita' in schools but added that it should not be imposed on those who are not willing.

Reacting to the recent decision of the Gujarat government making the 'Bhagvad Gita' a part of the school syllabus from classes 6 to 12, Maulana Qari Ishaq Gora, the patron of Jamiat Dawat-ul Muslameen, a social organisation based in Deoband, said that the government must first get the students' consent and teach 'only those who are willing'.

"It is a good thing to read and know about the holy books of all faiths. I have read the holy book of my religion, and of other religions too. I have read the 'Gita'. But I feel that it is not appropriate to impose a religion or its holy texts on anyone," he said.

The cleric further said that the "school is a temple of learning, not a temple to propagate the ideology of a particular religion".

He further stated that, "The Karnataka high court, in its recent observation on the issue of 'hijab', had said that the 'school will run by uniform and not by any religious practice'. So, if we go by the court, is it appropriate to include 'Gita' in the school curriculum?"

Mufti Asad Qasmi, a local cleric, also said that it would be "wrong to impose anything on young minds".

