In a bizarre incident in Pune’s Raviwar Peth, a cow that mysteriously climbed up to the second floor of a building found itself unable to get down. The unusual rescue operation prompted the Fire Brigade to step in, using a crane to safely bring the animal back to the ground. Crowds gathered to witness the dramatic and rare rescue. Video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Bull Attack in Lakhimpur Kheri: Elderly Man Dies After Being Trampled by Fighting Stray Cattle at Market in UP’s Rajapur, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Cow Rescued in Pune

A cow, unable to come down after climbing on to the second floor of a building at Ravivar Peth, was brought down by the Fire Bridge using a crane. pic.twitter.com/iGpNl3QhRF — Express Pune Resident Editor (@ExpressPune) May 16, 2025

