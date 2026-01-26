Nashik, January 26: The official Republic Day celebrations at the Nashik police parade ground were briefly disrupted on Monday after a woman officer from the Maharashtra Forest Department publicly confronted State Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan. The officer, identified as Madhuri Jadhav, accused the Minister of failing to mention the name of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, during his keynote address.

The incident occurred shortly after the ceremonial flag hoisting, while Minister Mahajan was delivering his speech to a gathering of senior officials, police personnel, and the public. In the middle of the address, Jadhav stood up from the audience and began shouting, “Why did you not take Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's name?” According to witnesses, the officer then rushed toward the parade ground, vocally protesting the omission. The sudden outburst caused immediate confusion and a brief pause in the official proceedings as security personnel scrambled to manage the situation. Tina Dabi Republic Day Video: Viral Clip Shows Barmer Collector and IAS Officer Saluting the Camera Instead of National Flag During Republic Day Celebrations.

Security Intervention and Custody

Women police constables stationed at the venue acted swiftly to restrain Jadhav. She was taken into custody and removed from the parade ground to prevent further escalation. Despite the interruption, the administration managed to restore order within minutes, allowing the remainder of the Republic Day program to conclude.

In a video of the incident that has since gone viral on social media, Jadhav is heard expressing her frustration. She stated that she was prepared to face professional consequences, including suspension, for her actions. She emphasized that Republic Day is a celebration of the Constitution, which stems from the work of Dr. Ambedkar, making the omission of his name unacceptable to her.

Minister’s Response

Responding to the allegations after the event, Minister Girish Mahajan clarified that there was no ill intent behind the omission. He stated that the failure to mention Dr. Ambedkar’s name was "inadvertent" and unintentional. "The name was missed unintentionally. There was no deliberate intent behind it," Mahajan told local media, seeking to downplay the controversy. Republic Day 2026 Celebrations Conclude With Air Show Flypast at Kartavya Path; President’s Bodyguard Escort Droupadi Murmu, EU Leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Luis Santos da Costa.

Context and Background

The incident has sparked a debate on social media regarding the protocol of official speeches during national holidays. While some have praised the officer for her courage in defending the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar on a day dedicated to the Constitution, others have criticized the breach of decorum at a high-profile state event. The district administration has not yet confirmed if any formal disciplinary action will be taken against the Forest Department employee for the disruption.

