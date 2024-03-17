Hyderabad, March 17: In setback to the former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS, its sitting MP from Chevealla- Ranjith Reddy- and MLA D Nagender (Khairatabad) on Sunday quit the party and joined the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Both joined the Congress party in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

"I'm writing to inform all my supporters and people that I have submitted the formal letter of resignation to @BRSparty...I would like to convey my gratitude to the BRS party for the meaningful opportunity provided & the cooperation extended in my service to the people of Chevella constituency. Due to evolving political circumstances, I have made this difficult decision to submit my resignation," Ranjith Reddy said in a post. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Starting With 250 Companies in Phase One, CAPF Deployment To Progressively Increase in West Bengal.

BRS MP Ranjith Reddy, MLA D Nagender Join Congress

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Chevella BRS MP Ranjith Reddy, and Khairatabad BRS MLA Danam Nagender joined Congress in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. pic.twitter.com/xvGKbRWHCR — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024

Responding to their entry, Revanth Reddy at a press conference said, "today we have opened gates (for other party leaders)." Another MP Pasunoori Dayakar (Warangal) on Saturday joined the ruling Congress. Earlier, BRS MPs from Zahaeerabad and Nagarkurnool BB Patil and P Ramulu joined the BJP.