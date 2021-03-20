Hyderabad, March 20: An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer R.S. Praveen Kumar landed in a row after he allegedly took oath with a group of people that they would not follow any Hindu rituals and traditions. Praveen Kumar is Secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), a body under the state government. A video of the official went viral in which he was seen taking oath along with other people strongly affirming their disbelief in the existence of Hindu deities and their traditions.

The oath was taken at 'Swaero Holy Month' ceremony on March 15 that he launched at the famous Buddhist shrine at Dhulikatta in the Peddapalli district. "I do not have faith in Gowri, Ganapathi or other Hindu gods. I will not worship them. I do not accept the concept of avatars of God. I will not do Sraadha Karma, nor do Pinda Daan. I will not do anything that is against the principles and teachings of Buddha. I will not consume alcohol. I do not believe in Rama, Krishna. I will not worship them," the IPS official administered the oath to a group, including children. Praveen Sinha, 1988 Batch IPS Officer of Gujarat Cadre, Takes Over as CBI's Interim Chief.

Telangana IPS Officer R S Praveen Kumar Taking Oath

Telangana IPS officer RS Praveen kumar taking pledge that he doesn't have belief in Hindu Gods & Customs... But what about his belief in Allah & Jesus??? pic.twitter.com/VqJurHi6OZ — #Vakeel Saab ⚖️ (@karunasagarllb) March 15, 2021

The video sparked a huge row with several right-wing groups condemning the action of the police official and demanding action against him. The 'Swaero Holy Month', also called Bheem Deeksha, is a month-long event marked by reading Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar's works and other such activities. The oath draws inspiration from the pledge taken by Ambedkar upon his conversion to Buddhism at Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur, Maharashtra, in 1956.

Leaders of BJP, VHP and other groups slammed Praveen Kumar for what they call propagating anti-Hindu propaganda by using state funds. They alleged that he is instigating students of Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions against the Hindu religion.

Praveen Kumar, however, issued a statement saying Swaeroism is an inclusive ideology, where people of all religious faiths are working for the liberation of the poor from poverty.

"Swaero Network has people with all religious beliefs in it, and we take the best from all religions, and we don't teach any prejudice against any religion both in our homes and in workplaces and celebrate all festivals. We work for a just and equal society in the country only through education, health awareness, scientific thinking and economic empowerment, not through hatred," he said in a statement.

"One local Buddhist family went on to the stage and recited Buddha Vandanam and they went on to recite the oath reportedly taken by Ambedkar on the day of his conversion to Buddhism," Kumar said in a statement. He clarified that they (Swaero) have no relation with that Buddhist family or do not subscribe to what that family has said.

The IPS official's supporters also came out in his defence in the face of attack by BJP and some Hindu groups. In their postings on social media, they hailed Praveen Kumar for being an upright officer, who helped students from marginalized sections of the society to excel through TSWREI institutions. However, despite the IPS officer's clarification the controversy has refused to die down.

A Member of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh Raghu Ramakrishna Raju on Friday met President Ram Nath Kovind and submitted a detailed representation seeking disciplinary action against Praveen Kumar and investigations into the activities of his private organization 'Swaeroes'.

The rebel MP of YSR Congress Party alleged that Praveen Kumar is perpetrating anti-social activities by promoting anti-Hindu ideology and corrupting the minds of children studying in schools/hostels run under the aegis of TSWREIS.

TSWREIS is a society set up by the government of Telangana in 2014 with an aim to provide quality education to the needy and deprived children and to administer various schools/colleges/hostels which are run by the government of Telangana.

The MP claimed that the logo of Swaero intentionally copied the theme of TSWERIS and is having the same features, leading the public to misunderstand that it is also an officially set up government body.

Raju also pointed that Praveen Kumar was appointed secretary to TSWREIS and has been continuing in the same position and department for more than seven years which is a contravention to the general practice of department of personnel and training. "Besides he was recently promoted as Additional Director General of Police though not having any experience as a full time police officer," he said.

The MP wrote that the Praveen Kumar-initiated movement called the Swaeroes which is indulging in highly enraging anti-social activities by poisoning the minds of little children and the society at large in the disguise of upliftment of Scheduled Castes students and providing quality education. Such dubious activities in the name of welfare activities must be stopped and punitive measures be adopted to bring such state actors working in a non-stately actor fashion to justice in the larger interest of public peace and maintenance of law and order.

The Legal Rights Protection Forum has lodged another complaint with Cadre Controlling Authority, Union Ministry of Home Affairs against Praveen Kumar. It mentioned that section 3 of The Police-Forces (Restriction of Rights) Act 1966, clearly imposes restrictions respecting right to form association, freedom of speech, etc.

The rules also say that no member of a police-force shall participate in, or address, any meeting or take part in any demonstration organised by anybody of persons for any political purposes or for such other purposes as may be prescribed.

Any person who contravenes the provisions of section 3 shall, without prejudice to any other action that may be taken against him, be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 2 years, or with fine which may extend to Rs 2,000 or both, pointed out the Forum.

The group earlier wrote to Jitendra Singh, minister of state in Prime Minister's office and Director General of Police Telangana seeking strict action against Praveen Kumar for violating CCS Conduct Rules and creating disharmony and enmity among different section of society through activities of his NGO Swaeroes.

