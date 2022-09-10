Telangana, September 10: In yet another incident, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a man after she refused his marriage proposal in Wanaparthi district on September 5. The deceased's body was found buried Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation project canal, reported Hindustan Times.

The incident took place at Manajipet village of Khilla Ghanapur block, however, the matter came to light on Thursday. The accused, Bathini Srisailam, was arrested later. The accused had been stalking the woman, a resident of Katedan area in Hyderabad, since 2017, when he was pursuing his graduation in the same area, said police. Uttarakhand Shocker: Jilted Lover Kills Girl, Her Mother For Rejecting His Advances, Later Surrenders Before Police.

As per the reports, the woman had rejected his advances and informed her parents about him. The parents had warned the accused a few times, but he continued to stalk her.

On August 5, Srisailam called the victim over the mobile phone and asked her to visit his village once. Believing him, she travelled in a bus and reached Bhoothpur village, where he picked her up. He took her on his motorbike to his village Manajipet. On reaching the village, Srisailam asked her to marry him, but she refused. This led to an argument between the two and Srisailam, in a fit of rage, strangled her to death using her dupatta. A murder case has been registered against the accused.

