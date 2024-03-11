New Delhi, March 11: African-American actress and singer Mary Millben expressed her support for India's recent implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Monday, stating, "This is a pathway towards peace. This is a true act of democracy." In an official post on X, Millben, a Christian and advocate for religious freedom, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

"As a Christian, woman of faith, and global advocate for religious freedom, I applaud the Modi-led government for announcing today the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act now granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan," she added.

In her message, Millben expressed gratitude to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Indian government for their compassionate leadership and steadfast commitment to upholding religious freedom. "Thank you, PM @narendramodi @AmitShah and the Indian Government for your compassionate leadership and, most importantly for upholding religious freedom in welcoming those persecuted, the post on X reads."

Mary Millben's statement amplifies the discourse surrounding India's stance on religious freedom and its commitment to providing refuge to those in need, underscoring the global significance of the country's recent legislative actions. The Union Home Ministry notified rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday, days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule.

Home Minister Amit Shah, on multiple occasions, said that CAA rules would be notified ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April and May. The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

Following the passage of the CAA by Parliament in December 2019 and its subsequent presidential assent, significant protests erupted in various parts of the country. As per an official, the CAA law can be put into action with the issuance of MHA notifications, allowing eligible individuals to obtain Indian citizenship.

The implementation of the CAA, which has been delayed for over four years, necessitates the formulation of its associated rules."The regulations are prepared, and an online portal is already set up for the entire process, which will be conducted digitally. Applicants will need to disclose the year of their entry into India without any travel documents. No additional documentation will be required from the applicants," stated the official.