Mumbai, November 1: Panic and fear has struck locals in Telangana's Mukunur after pug marks of a tiger were found on the outskirts of the village. According to reports, the local villagers are gripped with fear after there have been reports of the movement of big cat in the area.

The pug marks were found on the outskirts of the Mukunur village. The area falls under Palimela Mandal of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district. According to reports, the incident came to light after locals brought the issue before the forest officials. Video: Man Riding Scooter Panics, Takes U-Turn After Spotting Tiger Roaming on Road in Maharashtra's Chandrapur.

Reportedly, the local villagers are now afraid to stop out of their houses after hearing about the movement of the big cat. According to a report in the New Indian Express, the District Forest Officer (DFO) of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally has raised a high alert in the Mukunur forest area.

DFO B Lavanya has also put her entire staff on vigil after locals reported about the pug marks of tiger. The forest department has also increased patrolling in the area. The DFO said that they have formed special teams, which have been deployed in the forest areas in order to track and identify the movement of the big cat. Crocodile Spotted Crossing Road in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg, Panic Grips Locals After Viral Video Surfaces.

"After analysing the pug marks, our teams found that the tiger was moving towards the Mahadevpur forest area. Our department has initiated measures to rescue the big cat from the poachers. We also asked our staff to identify the electric fencing and other trenches at water bodies and to immediately remove them for the safety of tiger," the DFO added.

