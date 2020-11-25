New Delhi, November 25: The Centre on Wednesday launched a portal for transgenders. The portal, launched by Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot, will allow transgender persons to get identity cards by declaring their self-perceived gender identity. The ID-cards will be issued by the district magistrate. Transgenders Can't Be Denied Legitimate Rights: Kerala High Court.

The portal was launched in accordance with the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, which given transgenders the right to self-perceived identity. Transgender persons, who have already recorded a change in gender identity with any government authority, prior to the enactment of the law, will not need to apply for a certificate of identity.

With the national portal, the government will be able to know the number of transgenders across the country, give identity cards and then launch social welfare schemes for them. Transgender Day of Remembrance 2020 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Remembers People Killed in Transphobic Events.

A transgender person can visit the portal to fill the form for a certificate of identity.

Details such as the name given at birth, name chosen and the gender will be required to fill the form.

After verification, the district magistrate will issue the certificate of identity.

The applicant can download the document from the portal.

National Portal For Transgender Persons Launched:

e-INAUGURATION of National Portal for Transgender Persons and Garima Greh (Shelter Home for Transgender Persons) pic.twitter.com/M03sx9OBar — Ministry of SJ&E (@MSJEGOI) November 25, 2020

The Centre also launched Garima Greh - shelter home for transgender persons. Under the programme, shelter homes will open in each state for transgenders. The first such home was inaugurated in Gujarat today.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).