London, August 18: Challenging the UK’s Supreme Court ruling on biological sex, the country’s first transgender judge, Dr Victoria McCloud, has taken the government to the European Court of Human Rights. The Supreme Court's April ruling determined that transgender women are not legally women under the Equality Act 2010, sparking widespread debate over legal protections for trans people. Dr McCloud argues the Supreme Court violated her right to a fair hearing by refusing to hear her evidence and interventions.

As per The Independent report, Dr McCloud, who retired last year, is represented by Oscar Davies, the UK’s first openly non-binary barrister, and Olivia Campbell-Cavendish, founder of the Trans Legal Clinic. The legal team emphasises that no trans voices were included in the Supreme Court proceedings, despite the ruling affecting thousands of transgender individuals across the UK. The case is being framed under Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which guarantees the right to a fair and impartial hearing. UK: NHS To Test All Children Who Identify As Transgender for Autism, ADHD, Kids To Be Asked About Their Mental Health, Ties With Family and Sexual Development; Here’s Why.

The ruling has had immediate consequences for public bodies and service providers, who are now awaiting updated guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission. Critics argue that the consultation period for the new code of practice is too brief to address the concerns of trans communities adequately. Meanwhile, For Women Scotland, the group behind the Supreme Court case, has announced legal action against the Scottish Government over school and prison policies. JK Rowling Calls For Marks & Spencer Boycott After Transgender Employee Allegedly Distresses Girl Buying Bra, Slams the UK Retailer in Series of Tweets!

The report notes that Dr McCloud sought to present evidence on how the ruling would impact her and other transgender individuals, but her application was rejected without explanation. She argues that the decision effectively altered her legal sex for discrimination purposes, creating practical and legal challenges in everyday life.

