Thiruvananthapuram, January 30: A man has claimed that he killed his two-year-old niece by throwing her into a well in the state capital city suburbs on Thursday. "The local police station was alerted by the family that the girl was missing since morning. A team rushed to the spot to investigate. Noticing the lid over the well partly open, the team grew suspicious and sought help from the Fire Force. They arrived and fished out the body of the infant from the well," police said.

Later, the post-mortem revealed that the kid died due to drowning and there were no other injury marks on her body. All four family members, the victim's parents, uncle and grandmother were questioned during which police did not find uniformity in their statements. However, during interrogation, Harikumar, the infant's uncle, claimed he threw her into the well. After interrogation, the father and grandmother of the child have been released. Kerala Double Homicide: Out on Bail in Murder Case, Man Kills Woman and Her Son Related to Previous Killing in Nenmara.

However, T. Shaji, the Neyattinkara DYSP, said that the probe is underway. A neighbour said the family resided in rented accommodation at Balaramapuram, where the crime was done. The cause of the crime was yet to be ascertained. Last week, the family approached the local police stating that Rs 30 lakh was stolen from their home, but later during the probe, it was found to be untrue. Triple Murder in Kerala: 3 of Family Hacked to Death by Their Neighbour in Kochi, Accused Arrested.

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that there were differences of opinion between the infant's parents Sreethu and her husband Sreejith. Early this month, Sreethu and Harikumar's father passed away and the 16th-day rituals were planned for Thursday. Local legislator M. Vincent said everything that has happened is mysterious and various versions are being circulated. With the police keeping things close to their chest, they suspect that there is more to what's being seen and heard, and for that, the probe is on.

