Palakkad, January 27: A man who was on bail in a murder case, on Monday killed a woman and his son, who was related to the one whom he killed in 2019. The gruesome crime took place at Nenmara near here when 58-year-old Chenthamara who was on bail for the past two months on Monday morning stabbed to death his neighbour – 54-year-old Sudhakaran and his mother – 76-year-old Lekshmi.

It was in 2019 that Chenthamara murdered Sudhakaran’s wife Sajitha and has been in jail since then. Two months back Chenthamara came out on bail and this gruesome crime took place when the trial in the Sajitha murder case is expected to start shortly. According to the locals, Chenthamara holds Sajitha responsible for his separation from his wife and daughter. Incidentally, Chenthamara and Sudhakaran are neighbours and the former was staying alone in his home. Soon after Chenthamara came out on bail, a few locals including Sudhakaran and his mother had given a written complaint to the local police that he might again unleash another attack. Kerala Shocker: Man Slashes Woman’s Neck While Having Sex With Her in Kadinamkulam, Flees Scene After Murder; Held From Kottayam.

“He had vowed to eliminate Sajitha and two more others and first he murdered Sajitha and now he finished two more. A lorry driver by profession, there are doubts if he is of sound mind, but all know he is one who carried a lot of vengeance,” said another local. The police have launched a massive search for Chenthamara. Meanwhile, the locals are up in arms against the police for their inaction on the complaint given against Chenthamara. Triple Murder in Kerala: 3 of Family Hacked to Death by Their Neighbour in Kochi, Accused Arrested.

While they allowed the body of Lekshmi to be taken to the hospital as she was not dead at that time, they are not allowing the dead body of Sudhakaran to be taken for post-mortem and said they will allow it only after Chenthamara is arrested.

