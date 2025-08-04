Bengaluru, August 4: A shocking incident has come to light from Karnataka, where the deaths of 20 peacocks have rocked a village. It is reported that carcasses of three male and 17 female peacocks were allegedly found in Hanumanthapura village. Notably, the carcasses were found near a stream by local farmers and were allegedly scattered across a farmland this morning, August 4. That said, the cause of the death of the peacocks, the country's national bird, is yet to be ascertained.

According to a report in NDTV, forest officials reached the spot after being alerted about the incident. They inspected the site where peacock carcasses were found. After this, forest officials sent the carcasses to the Forensic Science Labs for tests. They are awaiting test results to determine the cause of the death. It is worth noting that Karnataka is home to two designated peacock sanctuaries—Adichunchanagiri Peacock Sanctuary and Bankapura Peacock Sanctuary. Act of ‘Revenge’: 3 Arrested for ‘Poisoning’ Tigress, 4 Cubs in Karnataka’s Male Mahadeshwara Hills.

Monkeys Found Dead in Chamarajanagar District

The mysterious death of 20 peacocks comes amid the backdrop of the unnatural death of 20 monkeys, a tigress and four cubs in the recent past. On July 2, remains of at least 20 monkeys were found in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district. Back then, forest officials suspected that the monkeys were poisoned. However, an official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

Tigress, Her Four Cubs Poisoned to Death in Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary

In another separate incident, which occurred in June, five tigers - one tigress and her four cubs- were found dead in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary. Investigation in connection with the incident revealed that the tigress and four cubs died after consuming a poisoned cow. Three people, including the owner of the dead cow sprayed upon with poison and consumed by the wild cats, were arrested. Karnataka: After Tiger Poisonings, 18 Monkeys Found Dead Near Bandipur Forest Reserve; Probe Launched (Watch Video).

It was learnt that the big cats were found dead on Thursday, June 26. Forest officials said that Maaduraju was allegedly enraged after his cow named "Kenchi" was killed by wild animals. To avenge the loss, he sprayed poison on the cow's carcass, which led to the death of five tigers.

