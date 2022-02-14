Over one crore and fifty lakh youngsters in the 15-18 years age group nationwide are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday. As per the Registrar General of India (RGI), the estimated population of beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years is 7.4 crore for 2021-22.

Check Tweet by ANI:

