In a recently surfacerd video, an alleged drunken cop can be seen brawling with a shopkeeper in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The shopkeeper refers to the police officer as an inspector in the video, and it can be seen that the officer becomes combative with the shopkeeper. The shopkeeper asked the cop to pay for his order, and the officer lost his composure when asked to do so. The officer even tried to intimidate the shopkeeper by rushing violently at him. While responding to the incident, the UP police said that the accused police officer had been suspended and further investigation is underway. Kerala: Santhanpara Sub Inspector Does 'Drunken Dance' in Police Uniform During Idukki Temple Festival, Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

UP Police Officer Thrashes Shopkeeper Video

थाना कल्याणपुर अन्तर्गत वायरल वीडियो में उ0नि0 सर्वेन्द्र कुमार को डीसीपी वेस्ट द्वारा निलंबित कर पुलिस लाइन सम्बद्ध किया जा रहा है साथ ही इस पूरे प्रकरण की जांच एसीपी पनकी से करायी जा रही है जिससे की पूरी स्थिति स्पष्ट हो सके और सही अनुशासनात्मक कार्रवाई की जा सके। @Uppolice — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) June 18, 2023

