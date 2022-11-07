Thane, Nov 7: A major fire broke out in the electrical meter room of a 20-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the blaze which broke out at around 3.30 am in the building located in Balkum area, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said. Dev Deepawali 2022: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Kalbhairav, Kashi Vishwanath Temples.

He said 24 out of the total 75 electrical meter boxes installed in the premises were destroyed in the fire. The power supply to the building was cut off immediately after the blaze erupted, he said. Maharashtra Bus Fire: ST Bus Catches Fire in Amravati’s Pimpalvihir; All 35 Passengers Onboard Safe (Watch Video).

A team of local firemen and RDMC rushed to the spot and put out the fire in one-and-a-half hours, the official said. The cause of the fire is still not known, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)