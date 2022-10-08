Agra, October 8: A man killed his 18-year-old ex-girlfriend and her father when they were sleeping in their house. The girl's mother was critically injured and referred to the SN Medical College in Agra, police said.

The incident took place in village Nagla Balu under Jasrathpur police station of Etah district on Thursday night, reported TOI.

The woman's sister-in-law Shashi, who lives in the same house, her father-in-law Antram (50), mother-in-law Phoolshree (46) and their daughter Tanishi (18) were sleeping in the adjoining room when at 11 pm on Thursday, their neighbour Punit Kumar entered the house and brutally attacked all three of them with an iron rod. Haryana Shocker: 26-Year-Old Son Arrested for Killing Father Over Property Dispute in Gurugram

Though Shashi raised alarm, the accused managed to flee the crime spot. Later, police came and all three were rushed to the nearest health centre where Antram and his daughter were declared brought dead, while Phoolshree was referred to the higher centre in Agra. Coimbatore Shocker: Minor Rape Survivor Raped, Impregnated by Textile Mill Worker in Karumathampatti; Manhunt Launched

Police said that 24-year-old Punit and Tanishi had an affair and they recently broke up. DIG Aligarh range, Deepak Kumar, who reached the spot on Friday morning said that a double murder took place on the previous night when the accused entered the house and attacked three members of a family with an iron rod which has been recovered. The accused Puneet alias Nanhe was arrested from Aliganj bus stand in Etah district while he was attempting to escape, said police.

The accused is from the same village and was known to the family. However, the motive behind the murder is not known yet. Based on the complaint received from Antram's daughter-in-law, an FIR has been registered under IPC section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (house trespass) at Jasrathpura police station. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2022 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).