Panaji, November 2: A 19-year-old youth from Uttar Pradesh, identified as Kapil Chaudhary, was allegedly murdered in Goa by the owner of a rent-a-car agency and his two associates after he was found attempting to flee with a rented SUV. The Goa Police have arrested three people — Gurudat Subhash Lawande (31), owner of a rent-a-car company from Candolim; Daison Agnelo Coutinho (31) of Calangute; and Suraj Jotish Thakur (21) of Candolim — in connection with the case.

According to North Goa SP Rahul Gupta, the incident came to light after Colvale police received a call on Friday about a body found by the roadside in the hilly area of Cansa Tivim. Police discovered the body of a young man, wearing a grey T-shirt and blue jeans, lying about three metres from the road. The victim had severe facial injuries and abrasions on his hands, and was declared dead at the district hospital in Mapusa. Bengaluru Man Takes Girlfriend to Goa for Marriage, Kills Her After Dispute and Dumps Body in Forest; Arrested.

A PAN card in the name of “Deepak Thakur” and an empty liquor bottle were found in his pocket. Later, the victim was identified by his father, Shrinivas Singh, as his missing son, Kapil Chaudhary. Goa Tourist Beaten to Death: Beach Shack Worker Kills Visitor From Andhra Pradesh in Drunken Brawl Over Food in Calangute, Arrested.

Investigations revealed that Chaudhary had hired an SUV from Lawande’s company in Candolim using a fake driving licence under the alias “Deepak Thakur.” Lawande tracked the car’s movement and found it had crossed into Maharashtra. He and his friends chased Chaudhary, caught him in Kankavali, and brought him back to Goa.

The trio allegedly assaulted Chaudhary with kicks, punches, and a wooden stick before dumping him in Tivim. To mislead authorities, they placed a liquor bottle in his pocket to make it appear as if he had died in an intoxicated state.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2025 05:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).