UrbanClap-ESSCI Ink MoU to Empower Professionals, Aim to Improve Skills Training Services

Mumbai, January 29: India’s leading home and beauty services marketplace UrbanClap on Wednesday entered into a partnership with Electronics Sector Skill Council of India (ESSCI) to empower professionals and improve skills training services. Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), ESSCI would support UrbanClap to establish an effective and efficient ecosystem for developing and imparting outcome-oriented skills to its professionals.

As per the partnership, the latest partnership between UrbanClap and ESSCI, the professionals would undergo a six-day training program prior to their onboarding, helping them gain knowledge in a particular field and helps them to upskill. The training module is aligned with the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) defined by the National Skill Development Council of India (NSDC). This MoU is focused on UrbanClap; model on empowering professionals to deliver the best services at home.

Elaborating more about the partnership, UrbanClap Co-founder Abhiraj Singh Bhal said, "UrbanClap is committed to the vision of creating 1 million-plus successful micro-entrepreneurs. At the core of this vision lies training and upskilling of professionals. We value our association with ESSCI which will help us in enhancing our capabilities in on-boarding and training new service professionals. Moreover, this certification program will enthuse our partners with renewed confidence who will then deliver delightful services to consumers. So far, we have trained 6,000 professionals and aim to train 11,000 more professionals by the end of 2020."

Speaking about the tie-up, ESSCI CEO N K Mohapatra said, "The UrbanClap-ESSCI relationship brings about a paradigm shift in the way service is delivered in the country by ensuring consistency in quality of service across the country through a skilled workforce benchmarked to National Occupation Standards and certified under the National Skill Qualification Framework."

Founded in 2014, UrbanClap offers services such as beauty and spa at home, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry, appliance repair, painting, etc. through its mobile app and website. It operates in 14 cities in India including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Ludhiana, Lucknow, Vadodara and Visakhapatnam. Also, it has expanded its base abroad in three international markets including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sydney.