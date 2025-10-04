Lucknow, October 4: On Friday, October 3, a court in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old girl. The development comes nine years after the accused man was convicted in another case of child rape but was acquitted by the Supreme Court on technical grounds. Shravasti Nirdosh Kumar, judge of Additional District (POCSO), held Chhotkau, alias Alauddin, guilty of raping a girl in a village under Ikauna police station area earlier this year.

According to a report in PTI, the incident occurred on May 9 when Chhotkau, an e-rickshaw driver, allegedly took the minor girl in his vehicle from a wedding ceremony to a secluded area where he raped her. Later, the victim was found crying and covered in blood by her family members, far away. Post this, the victim's family approached the police and lodged a complaint at the Ikauna police station. Bahraich Shocker: Man Kills 2 Children, Sets Family Ablaze in Uttar Pradesh; 6 Including Accused Dead.

As per the report, the victim identified Chhotkau during the identification parade in the court. Cops also checked CCTV footage. Satyendra Bahadur Singh, Additional District Government Advocate (POCSO Act), said that the DNA test also matched the accused's samples. On Friday, Chhotkau was convicted by the court, which awarded him a life sentence.

The court also directed the accused to pay a fine of INR 3 lakh. As per the order, the accused will have to undergo an additional sentence of nine months if he fails to pay a fine. Singh also said that the accused was sentenced to death by a local court in 2016 for allegedly raping and killing a six-year-old girl in 2011. The sentence was later confirmed by the high court. Kanpur Shocker: Woman Bites Off Husband’s Ear During Domestic Dispute in Uttar Pradesh; Both File Police Complaints.

Post this, lawyers associated with the NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, filed an appeal in the Supreme Court through a national-level NGO working for human rights. During the trial, the apex court acquitted Chhotkau on technical grounds of delay in providing information from the police station to the court.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

