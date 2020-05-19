Uttar Pradesh: Cop Suspended in Hapur After Video of Him Beating Labourers and Making Them Roll On Road Goes Viral

Police force labourers roll on road in Hapur. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Hapur, May 19: An Uttar Pradesh Police constable was on Tuesday sent to police lines following a viral video of him in social media, in which he is seen beating two labourers, who were going to their respective homes, and also made them roll on road in Hapur.

The constable and a home guard can be seen thrashing the two men while they were rolling on the road at Railway Lines here. According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, the labourers were on their way home when police constable noticed them and beat the duo. Uttar Pradesh Cop Caught on Camera Thrashing Women Standing in Queue for Ration in Noida Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Sub-Inspector Involved in Act Suspended.

In UP's Hapur district, cops ask two men to roll on the road in the scorching heat near a railway crossing, dangerously close to railway tracks. This was the punishment for not wearing mask. @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/4fbGA4Q0b8 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 19, 2020

The constable and home guard have been identified as Ashok Meena and Sharafat Ali, respectively. "A video of a police constable Ashok Meena and a home guard Sharafat Ali making two labourers roll on the road went viral on social media. Taking cognisance of the video, the police constable has been sent to police lines while a report against Sharafat Ali has been sent to commandant Home Guard," Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sarvesh Mishra said. Further investigation in the matter is on, he added.