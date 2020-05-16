Uttar Pradesh Cop Caught on Camera Thrashing Women Standing in Queue for Ration in Noida Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Sub-Inspector Involved in Act Suspended

Uttar Pradesh cop Caught on Camera thrashing Women (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Noida, May 16: In a shocking incident, a policeman in Uttar Pradesh was caught on camera brutally thrashing women, who were allegedly standing in a queue for ration on Saturday. The incident has been reported from Sector 19 of Noida. In a video that has gone viral on social media, a cop is seen hitting women in the queue with the Police lathi. According to a report by NDTV, the women had been waiting in line since 5 am on Friday to take ration.

A close look at the video shows a local man in white shirt is seen pointing towards several women, following which the cop resorts to thrashing a few women with lathi. Reports inform that the man in white shirt, who appears at the start of the video is reportedly connected with the ration distributor. Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Relentlessly Thrashes Man in Etawah, Suspended; Video Goes Viral.

Here's the Video that Went Viral:

प्रारंभिक जांच पर घटना की सत्यता स्थापित की गई है। उपनिरीक्षक सौरभ शर्मा को तुरंत निलंबित कर, विभागीय कार्यवाही शुरू की गई है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE NOIDA (@noidapolice) May 16, 2020

Following the horrific incident, the Noida Police took to Twitter and informed that the sub-inspector seen in the video is Saurabh Sharma and has been suspended for his actions after an investigation.

In the last week, several cops belonging to the Uttar Pradesh Police had allegedly thrashed an elderly man to death. The incident took place while conducting a raid in Badaun district in the state. The report adds that as per allegations, the man was beaten up inside his home by 12 police officials when they were looking for the man's son who is accused of killing cattle.