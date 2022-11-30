Budaun, November 30: A man here was arrested for allegedly insulting the national flag and cleaning his face with it, police said on Wednesday. A purported video of the act had earlier surfaced on social media and caught local people's eye who reported the matter to police. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 6 Killed, 15 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck in Bahraich District (See Pics).

Shahrukh, a resident of village Dhel in Zarif Nagar, was booked for insulting the flag and sent to jail, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Siddharth Verma.

Video of Crime:

In the video, Shahrukh was allegedly seen cleaning his face with the flag and then trampling it under his foot.