Budaun, November 30: A man here was arrested for allegedly insulting the national flag and cleaning his face with it, police said on Wednesday. A purported video of the act had earlier surfaced on social media and caught local people's eye who reported the matter to police.

Shahrukh, a resident of village Dhel in Zarif Nagar, was booked for insulting the flag and sent to jail, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Siddharth Verma.

Video of Crime:

Uttarpradesh: He is Shahrukh Khan son of Riyazuddin resident of Zarif Nagar, Budaun, disrespecting Indian National Flag. Also villagers allege that whenever the Indian cricket team loses, Shahrukh threatens people by raising slogans of Pro Pakistan !! pic.twitter.com/VZVqKOktC4 — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) November 30, 2022

In the video, Shahrukh was allegedly seen cleaning his face with the flag and then trampling it under his foot.