Mahoba, Sep 13: The Mahoba police arrested a man for allegedly luring people for conversion.

The arrested person has been identified as Ashish John, a resident of Alipura in the Panwadi area, who had tried to convert several people by luring them financially. Indore Man Forced to Convert by Wife and In-Laws, Thrashed When Refuses; Case Registered.

Ashish had converted to Christianity about 20 years ago.

The office-bearers of several right-wing outfits had complained about Ashish's activities and had demanded action against him.

The accused was arrested on Sunday and booked under sections 3 and 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020.

