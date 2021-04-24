Indore, April 24: A man was allegedly forced to convert by his wife and was assaulted by her and in-laws when he refused. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city. Based on the husband's complaint, police on Friday registered a case against his wife and nine of her relatives for allegedly forcing him to covert and beating him, according to a report. Indore Shocker: Bike Handle Grip Thrusted in Wife's Private Party Removed After 2 Years, Husband Arrested.

In his complaint, 36-year-old Prakash Nagele said a man named Anupam Brother began perusing him to covert to Christianity on February 25. He said his wife Archana and her sister converted after they were given scooters. The complainant alleged that his wife had been pressurising him to covert and he was offered Rs 50,000 to convert. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 3 People Including Minor Tied to Tree and Thrashed As Villagers Shoot Video.

When he refused to convert to Christianity, Nagele alleged, his wife and in-laws assaulted him. They also tore up his religious books, he further alleged. Speaking to Times of India, Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Satish Dwivedi said that the complainant's wife and nine members of her family have been booked under section section 3 and 5 of Freedom of Religion Act.

"They (the accused) have been charged with rioting, use of criminal force, and deliberate intent to hurt religious feelings," the police officer was quoted as saying.

Madhya Pradesh was the second Indian state to enact an anti-conversion law, the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1968. Last year, it also passed "The Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2020" which provides for a prison term of up to 10 years for anyone found guilty of using marriage to force someone to change their religion.

