Mahoba, July 18: A man allegedly bludgeoned to death his wife and two minor daughters in an inebriated state here, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened on Monday in Samad Nagar locality here, they said, the victims have been identified as Rajkumari (30), Ayushi (9) and Sonakshi (6).

Accused Devendra Vishwakarma had an argument with his wife when he reached home in an inebriated state. In a fit of rage, he attacked her with a brick, resulting in Rajkumari's on-the-spot death, Mahoba Superintendent of Police (SP) Aparna Gupta said.

The two girls who came to save their mother were also bludgeoned to death with the brick by their father, the SP said, adding that the accused later fled the scene.

After registering a case on the complaint of Devendra's father, the accused was arrested from near the Railway underground bridge later in the night, Gupta said. The post-mortem has been done and further investigations are on.