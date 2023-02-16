Chennai, February 16: A 25-year-old woman mixed poison on her husband's liquor after he was against her illicit affair in Maduranthagam on Tuesday. Police said the man and his friend died after drinking from the bottle on Sunday. Police said, the woman is allegedly in a relationship with a colleague and hence wanted to get rid of her husband.

TOI reported that Sukumar of Natarajapuram in Maduranthagam works in a chicken stall in the locality and his wife Kavitha works in a private firm. The couple has a son and a daughter aged one and three respectively. Kavitha was in a relationship with her office colleague. Sukumar’s friend Harilal (43) from Bihar works in a shop next to his butcher shop, said the police. Uttar Pradesh: Man Killed, Three Others Injured After Assailants Open Fire Over Rs 200 in Muzaffarnagar; Investigation Underway.

Sukumar who came to know about his wife's affair quarrelled with her and both of them were staying separately for a few months. Later the family members held peace talks and both of them were reunited after that. However, even after that Kavitha was continuing her affair in the office and the couple used to quarrel often over it. Ghaziabad Man Hacks Mumbai Police's Passport Verification System To Impress His Wife; Arrested.

On Saturday, Sukumar kept two alcohol bottles at home. Kavitha allegedly mixed poison in the bottles. Sugumar took the bottles with him to work the next day.

Police said she injected the pesticide inside the bottle using a syringe. On Sunday she gave the poisoned drink to Sukumar and said one of his friends told her to hand over the bottle to Sukumar.

Sukumar on Monday took the liquor to the chicken shop and during lunch time he consumed the drink and also gave it to Harilal. After a few minutes, both of them started to vomit and fell unconscious in the shop. Soon they were rushed to the Chengalpattu GH.

The Padalam police when enquired Sukumar in the hospital told that his wife Kavitha gave her the liquor. The police when testing the liquor bottle found poison mixed in it.

On Tuesday morning both of them died in the hospital without responding to treatments and the Padalam police who registered a case detained Kavitha for inquiry and she confessed that she killed her husband since he was against her affair. The police arrested Kavitha. Her colleague had no hand in the incident, said the police. Further inquiry into the incident is on.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2023 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).