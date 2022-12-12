Aurraiya, Dec 12: The bodies of a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man were found hanging in a room close to a water pump house in Murcha village in Auraiyya district.

A suicide note recovered from the tube well room requested their family members not to separate them after their death, and perform their last rites together. They said in the suicide note that they were taking the extreme step on their own and no one should be held responsible for it. Karnataka Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Fiancee’s Family Calls Off Wedding in Bengaluru, Case Registered.

Shivam Kumar, a polytechnic student, was in love with his neighbour, but their families were against the relationship.

The two were upset due to the opposition by their families. UP Shocker: Dalit Youth Thrashed Twice for Touching Food at Wedding in Wazirganj; FIR Lodged.

Circle officer Bidhuna, M P Singh said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and action would be taken after receiving the report.

"We have recovered a suicide note from the spot in which both of them pleaded that they should not be separated after their death and cremated together," the CO said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2022 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).