Amethi, December 9: Two youths, riding a motorcycle, died after being hit by a nilgai in the Gauriganj area here on Saturday, police said.

Seelu (30) and Shabbir Ahmed (34), who worked as tailors in Gauriganj, were going to their shop on a motorbike when their vehicle was hit by a speeding nilgai near Kazipatti around 10 am, the police said. Maha: Nilgai Injured in Attack by Stray Dogs Dies.

Both the men died on the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and legal action is being taken, the police added.