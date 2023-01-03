Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) A Nilgai died on Tuesday hours after it was attacked by stray dogs in Murbad taluka of Thane district in Maharashtra, a Forest official said.

He said the female wild antelope had multiple canine bite marks which led to deep wounds and bleeding.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Naked Man Molests, Runs After Female Autorickshaw Driver Demanding Sex; Arrested.

"Villagers spotted a Nilgai being chased by stray dogs in the morning. The animal was rescued and taken to a government vet who initially treated the injured Nilgai," said Pawan Sharma, founder and president of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW).

Later, the animal was shifted to the Transit Treatment Center (TTC) but it died on arrival at the facility, said Avinash Harad, the honorary wildlife warden of Thane district.

Also Read | BSF Seized Drugs, Gold and Other Contraband Valued at Rs 58.35 Crore, Held 59 Rohingyas in 2022.

He said heavy blood loss was the primary reason for the death of the Nilgai.

Stray animals have been a major concern for native wildlife, especially in non-protected areas which have equally rich biodiversity, Sharma said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)