Uttarakhand Farmer Get His Name Added to Guinness Book of World Records for Growing World's Tallest Coriander Plant

Coriander (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Dehradun, June 4: A 40-year-old resident of Bilkesh village of Ranikhet area in Almora district in Uttarakhand has got his name added in the Guinness Book of World Records for growing world’s tallest coriander plant with a height of 7.1 feet. As per details, organic farmer Gopal Dutt Upreti used traditional Himalayan farming techniques to grow the plant.

According to a report, published in the Hindustan Times, Dutt said that he applied for the recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records in April after succeeding growing over seven feet coriander plant. Currenlty, he grows organic apples over his four-acre apple orchard in Bilkesh village of Ranikhet area. Wayanad's Giant Jackfruit Eyeing Entry into Guinness World Records.

Informing about his success, Dutt said, "A few days back I got confirmation on their website that my application has been accepted and my name has been recorded as the man who grew the tallest coriander plant in the world."

Adding more he said, "I had to compete against 5.9 feet (1.8) metre tall coriander plant which was the tallest coriander recorded till now in the Guinness Book of World Records. The chief horticulture officer, Almora, also came to record the height of this plant which he measured as 7 feet one inch (2.16 metre)."

Meanwhile, the entry in Guinness Book of World Records website says, "The tallest coriander plant is 2.16 m (7 ft 1 in) and was grown by Gopal Upreti (India) in Ranikhet, Uttarakhand, India, as measured on 21 April 2020. As an organic farmer, Gopal grows coriander every year. Using traditional Himalayan farming methods brings its own challenges. As the coriander is grown without using a polyhouse or any artificial covering, the crop is sometimes exposed to the harsh Himalayan weather conditions."

It is to be known that coriander plant scientifically called as Coriandrum Sativum is an annual herb. Its dried seeds are highly preferred in cuisines across the globe, while most of its parts are edible.