Bhopal, June 26: A man in Madhya Pradesh climbed a tree and refused to come down because he did not want to take vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19). The man, Kanwarlal, also took away his wife's Aadhaar card to ensure she is not administered the COVID-19 vaccine. The incident took place at Patankalan village in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh this week. Afraid of COVID-19 Vaccine, Uttar Pradesh Woman Hides Behind Drum, Refuses to Get Vaccinated (Watch Video).

According to local media reports, the health authorities set up a camp for vaccination of residents of Patankalan village. All villagers were urged to take the vaccine. Kanwarlal arrived at the camp but refused to take the jab. In a bid to avoid the COVID-19 vaccine, he climbed a tree near the vaccination camp stayed there till the health authorities wrapped up for the day. Mandating COVID-19 Vaccination Could Negatively Impact Voluntary Compliance: Study.

Reports also said Kanwarlal's wife was ready to take the vaccine. But, Kanwarlal took her Aadhaar card with him when he climbed the tree to ensure she remained unvaccinated as well. Later, Khujner block medical officer Dr Rajiv visited the village and counselled Kanwarlal.

"After counselling, the man’s fear has been wiped away. Now, the next time a vaccination camp is held in their village, Kanwarlal and his wife will get vaccinated," Dr Rajiv was quoted by India Today as saying. The incident shows vaccine hesitancy in villages is emerging as a major challenge for the state governments.

Here it may be noted that on June 21, when India administered record over 84 lakh doses in a single day, Madhya Pradesh emerged as the biggest contributor to the mega vaccination drive.

