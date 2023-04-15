Delhi, April 15: After the introduction of the semi high-speed train Vande Bharat Express in various cities of the country, the Ministry of Railways is preparing to run the Vande Metro train in big cities. The Vande metro will launch by December 2023, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. The upcoming metro network is expected to connect major cities and provide an affordable mode of transportation.

Vaishnaw further said that the Vande Metro will operate on a short-distance metro rail network, connecting major cities with a distance of less than 100 kilometers. Vande Metro: India Joins Germany, China As Railways Set To Roll Out Hydrogen-Powered Trains on Heritage Routes by December 2023.

He further said that these trains are being rolled out at affordable prices and the idea has been prepared on the basis of the response received for Vande Bharat. While speaking to news agency ANI, Vaishnaw spoke about “High-Speed Test Track" being built by Indian Railways. The track is intended to facilitate the testing of high-speed trains and will aid in expediting the construction of such trains. Kolkata Metro to Test Run India's First Under-Water Section On April 9, Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

Vande Metro: Features

Vande Metro will run between cities separated by less than 100 kilometres. It is the short-distance version of Vande Bharat Express. Vande Metro will run at a speed of 125 to 130 km. It is being built in a format that trains at a high frequency, such as four to five times per day. The trains will provide a rapid shuttle-like experience to the passengers. There will be eight coaches, similar to a metro train. Normal Vande Bharat trains have a 16-car composition.

Speculations are that the services of the train will begin first between Kanpur and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh which is around 90 km of distance. Similarly, Bihar’s Patna and Darbhanga which are at a distance of around 140 kms, also deem fit for running this high-speed train in the future.

