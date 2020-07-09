Lucknow, July 9: Minutes after the history-sheeter Vikas Dubey arrest in Ujjain by the Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asked the Yogi Adityanth government to clear if the was 'arrested' or he 'surrendered'. Apart from this, the SP chief also asked the government to make Dubey' call detail record (CDR) public.

Reacting on the arrest on Vikas Dubey, Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter and wrote, "Reports are coming that prime accused of Kanpur case has been arrested by police. If this is true, then the government should clarify whether it is an arrest or surrender." Adding more, he said Dubey's CDR should be released in public. Vikas Dubey Arrested: Gangster Confirms His Identity After Being Held in Ujjain, Says 'Main Vikas Dubey Hoon, Kanpur Wala' (Watch Video).

Here's what Akhilesh Yadav has said:

ख़बर आ रही है कि ‘कानपुर-काण्ड’ का मुख्य अपराधी पुलिस की हिरासत में है. अगर ये सच है तो सरकार साफ़ करे कि ये आत्मसमर्पण है या गिरफ़्तारी. साथ ही उसके मोबाइल की CDR सार्वजनिक करे जिससे सच्ची मिलीभगत का भंडाफोड़ हो सके. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 9, 2020

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested history-sheeter Vikas Dubey -- involved in the killing of eight policemen in Uttar Pradesh -- from Ujjain. As per the preliminary reports, the gangster was arrested by the MP Police at the Mahakali temple in Ujjain, where he had arrived in wee hours of the day for worship. Doubting the fake identity card, the temple security guards took him to the Mahakal police station where the gangster confessed his identity.

