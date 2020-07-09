Lucknow/Ujjain, July 9: The Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested history-sheeter Vikas Dubey -- involved in the killing of eight policemen in Uttar Pradesh -- from Ujjain. Minutes before Dubey being taken by policemen, he confirmed his identity to the press by shouting 'Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala (I am Vikas Dubey, the Kanpur one).'

As per the preliminary reports, the gangster was arrested by the MP Police at the Mahakali temple in Ujjain, where he had arrived in wee hours of the day for worship. Doubting the fake identity card, the temple security guards took him to the Mahakal police station where the gangster confessed his identity. Vikas Dubey, Gangster Involved in Killing of 8 Cops in Kanpur, Arrested in MP's Ujjain.

Here's a video of Vikas Dubey confirming his identity:

Following the arrest, Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh said, "Vikas Dubey was going to Ujjain Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel. Police were informed, he confessed his identity after being pushed for it. He has been apprehended by police and interrogation is underway."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has spoken with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the arrest of Vikas Dubey from Ujjain. He said that MP Police will hand over him to UP Police.

