Kolkata, August 16: In a significant stride towards bolstering naval security and vigilance along India's water bodies, the Indian Navy is set to welcome a new addition to its fleet. On August 17, the warship Vindhyagiri, the sixth vessel under Project 17A frigates, is scheduled to be inaugurated at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) in Kolkata. The launch ceremony will be graced by President Droupadi Murmu, the supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces, infusing the event with a sense of national pride and military prowess.

According to multiple reports, the warship derives its name from the majestic Vindhyagiri mountain range in Karnataka, encapsulating its strength and resilience. Project 17A frigates aims to produce a series of stealth guided-missile frigates for the Indian Navy. The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Engineers (MDL) and the GRSE are jointly undertaking the developmental efforts for this project. The ultimate goal is to construct seven ships within the project, with GRSE responsible for three and MDL for four. Notably, five ships have already been launched between 2019 and 2022, marking a substantial stride in India's maritime capabilities.

Warship Vindhyagiri Design

The architectural ingenuity of the warship is attributed to the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau, which boasts a legacy of crafting cutting-edge naval vessels. Vindhyagiri stands as a tribute to its predecessor, the distinguished INS Vindhyagiri of the Leander Class ASW Frigates, which honourably served the Indian Navy from 1981 to 2012. DRDO and Indian Navy Successfully Test Flight Transfer of Command and Control Capabilities of Made-in-India Tapas Drone at Karwar Naval Base, UAV Lands Back at ATR After Take Off (Watch Video).

Weaponry and Capabilities

The maritime might of Vindhyagiri lies in its advanced weaponry and technology. The vessel is equipped for anti-surface warfare and features a formidable arsenal of eight BrahMos anti-ship cruise missiles, renowned for their efficacy. Additionally, the ship boasts thirty-two Barak 8 ER surface-to-air missiles strategically positioned in four configurations to enhance its anti-air warfare capabilities. In an effort to fortify its anti-submarine warfare capabilities, the warship is armed with two triple-tube lightweight torpedo launchers. Indian Navy Guided Missile Destroyer INS Mormugao Demonstrates Successful Engagement Against Sea-Skimming Supersonic Target (Watch Video).

The formidable OTO Melara 76 mm naval gun, crafted by the Italian defence company OTO Melara, further amplifies the ship's strength. Capable of firing an impressive 85 rounds per minute, this autocannon is poised to provide invaluable support to the crew.

As President Droupadi Murmu bestows her presence on the launch of Vindhyagiri, the event marks not only the dawn of a new chapter in naval defence but also a reaffirmation of India's commitment to indigenous defence capabilities. With 75 per cent of the equipment and system orders for Project 17A ships are sourced from indigenous firms, including MSMEs. This event underscores India's dedication to safeguarding its waters and fortifying its naval strength.

