The DRDO and Indian Navy team successfully demonstrated the transferring of command and control capabilities of the TAPAS UAV drone on Friday, June 16. The transferring of command & control capabilities of the TAPAS UAV from a distant ground station to onboard INS Subhadra, took place about 148km from Karwar naval base. The DRDO even released a video of the same. In an official statement, DRDO said that TAPAS took off at 07.35 hours from Aeronautical Test Range (ATR), Chitradurga which is 285 km from Karwar naval base. "One Ground Control Station (GCS) and two Ship Data Terminal (SDT) were installed in INS Subhadra for controlling the UAV. After the trial, TAPAS landed back at ATR," the DRDO said. Karnataka: TAPAS Experimental Unmanned Aerial Vehicle of DRDO Crashes Near Chitradurga Test Range During Test Flight.

TAPAS Successfully Lands Back at ATR After Take Off

#WATCH | DRDO and Indian Navy team successfully demonstrated transferring of command & control capabilities of TAPAS UAV from a distant ground station to onboard INS Subhadra, 148km from Karwar naval base on 16 Jun 2023. TAPAS took off at 07.35hrs from Aeronautical Test Range… pic.twitter.com/7MfB79W6T0 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023

